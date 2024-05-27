Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 857.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,722. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

