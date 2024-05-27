Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 99,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.42. 929,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,622. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

