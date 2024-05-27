Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.68. 9,353,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

