Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,067. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.