Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Price Performance
NYSE:MCO traded up $3.58 on Monday, reaching $410.60. The stock had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.29.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
