Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.84. 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $223.28 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

