Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
