Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.47. 2,669,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,962. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.04 and a 200 day moving average of $289.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.