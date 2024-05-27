Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. 1,551,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,675. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

