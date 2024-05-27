Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 16,983 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $298,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $203.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average is $185.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.