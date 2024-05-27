Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 28,114 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,114 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $258,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $123.27. 3,730,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.