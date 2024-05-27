Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,718 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.15.

ARES stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.01. 615,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

