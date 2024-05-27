Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,143 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.49. The stock had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

