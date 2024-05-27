Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $457.95 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $336.67 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.25 and a 200-day moving average of $422.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

