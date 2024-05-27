Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Energizer (ENR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Energizer (NYSE: ENR):

Get Energizer Holdings Inc alerts:

5/9/2024 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Energizer was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Energizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.