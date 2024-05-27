IOTA Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. IOTA has a total market cap of $753.20 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

