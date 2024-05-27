iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.44. 19,946,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.