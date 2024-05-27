iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 205,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.20. 148,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,256. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.