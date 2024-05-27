Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,881,000 after buying an additional 299,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

