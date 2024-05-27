Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $137,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %
Microchip Technology stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
