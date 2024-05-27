Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $136,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,302,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after buying an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after buying an additional 3,558,031 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,931,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

