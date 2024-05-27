Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $251,000 in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $43.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

