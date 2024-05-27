Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

