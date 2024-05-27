Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 783 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

FBIN opened at $70.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

