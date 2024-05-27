Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

AerCap stock opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

