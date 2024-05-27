KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after buying an additional 73,241 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in KBR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 363,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

