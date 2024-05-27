KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $98,831.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,877.20 or 1.00033773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00116802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00488175 USD and is up 46.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $83,910.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

