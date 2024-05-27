Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $158,882.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.93 or 0.99992091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011670 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00116308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000475 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $180,071.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

