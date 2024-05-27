Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Marqeta worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQ. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.38 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

