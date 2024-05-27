Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 0% on Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $450.32 and last traded at $451.18. 2,162,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,425,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.21.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Specifically, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mastercard by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,489,000 after acquiring an additional 151,315 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 112,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.