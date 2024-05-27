Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $261.73 million and $4.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00054466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,465,427 coins and its circulating supply is 865,049,538 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

