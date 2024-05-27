Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. 1,002,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,196. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

