Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,529 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.27% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

FTRI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,638. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

