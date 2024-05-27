Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $6.78 on Monday, reaching $673.55. The stock had a trading volume of 296,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.30 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

