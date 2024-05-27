Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,482 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

