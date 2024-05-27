Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,412 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

