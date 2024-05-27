Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.76. 2,191,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.