Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $184.18. 761,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

