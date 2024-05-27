Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.18. 4,354,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

