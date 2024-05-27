Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 39.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 396,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 126.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 238,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,044. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.