Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,283. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

