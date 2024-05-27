Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $582,000 Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,936,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,979,000 after purchasing an additional 661,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,733 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,483,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after buying an additional 1,688,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 883,302 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,438. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

