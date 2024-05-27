Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $588,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 719,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

