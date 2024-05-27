Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $602,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 426,458 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

