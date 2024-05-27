Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $720,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.93. 4,053,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.