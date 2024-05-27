Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $744,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,725. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $297.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.72.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

