Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $815,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,840,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,117,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

