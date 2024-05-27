Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.08 on Monday, reaching $646.75. 2,615,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $652.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $607.60 and its 200-day moving average is $550.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

