Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $844,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.44. 19,946,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

