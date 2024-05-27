Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $857,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $123.27. 3,730,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

